Radio station seeking Montrose pupils as presenters

​RNA has a studio sited inside Montrose Academy. (Google Maps)

Radio North Angus is currently seeking Montrose Academy pupils in S3-S5 to volunteer as presenters.

The station has a studio within the academy, along with those in Carnoustie High, Webster’s High, and two each in Arbroath and Brechin/Stracathro.

The Montrose transmitter broadcasts on 87.7 FM and covers most of the town and broadcasts also go out on the Tayside DAB Voluntary Channel at certain times of the day, and broadcast worldwide, with an app facility, from www.radionorthangus.co.uk

Malcolm Finlayson, managing director, said: “The School’s Out programmes, broadcast between 4pm and 6pm, Monday to Friday, and affords students a unique opportunity on British Independent Local Commercial Radio to present their own music radio programmes.

“The programmes are designed specifically for a teenage audience, while giving presenters (DJs) the chance of personal development and to acquire media skills and to gain self-confidence.”

Programmes can be live or pre-recorded to suit the presenters and seveb training sessions for music radio production will mainly be held between 4pm to 6pm once a week, but other times can be arranged. Sharing with a school friend is possible. The commitment is to present a programme once a week for at least one year.

Anyone interested can contact Mr Finlayson by telephoning 01241 871446 or e-mailing [email protected] for more information.