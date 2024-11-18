Pupils win opportunity to see on board state-of-the-art support vessel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of schoolchildren from across Tayside were recently given a unique insight into how the development of Scotland's biggest offshore wind farm is supported.

The 12 S4-S6 pupils from Montrose Academy, Arbroath High School, Blairgowrie High School and Kinross High School were given a tour of the offshore service operations vessel Brint Enabler, berthed at Montrose Port.

The youngsters were selected after succeeding in a competition run by Dundee Science Centre, which challenged them to design a poster, presentation or Tik-Tok-style video on the importance of wind energy in building a sustainable future for Scotland.

Brint Enabler will help to support safer and more efficient operations on the £3 billion Seagreen Wind Farm, which is fully operational 16.7 miles off the Montrose coast.

​The pupils were given the tour after sucess in a competition run by Dundee Science Centre.

Lorraine Lemon, head of business development at Dundee Science Centre, said: “Through our competition we attracted some brilliant concepts and theories which prove that our young people are grasping the significant role that renewable energy could play in their futures.

"To enhance that experience with a tour of the Brint Enabler SOV was just fantastic and provides an invaluable opportunity to explore the range of careers that are opening up right now.”

The 82-metre-long vessel accommodates up to 60 personnel and features a motion-compensated gangway system enabling it to connect on the offshore wind turbine generators. It is also prepared for future zero-emission operations with hybrid hydrogen power capability.

Set to visit Montrose Port every two weeks for crew change-over, the vessel sets a new standard in the offshore wind market, housing a medical facility, gym, day room, and games room.

Pauline Allison, Stakeholder Engagement Manager with Seagreen, said: “As well as giving the youngsters an exciting and engaging day out and a chance to the many people who work with us, we appreciate any opportunity to showcase the career opportunities that lie ahead. On days like today our potential future workforce is in front of us, and we love to engage with and inspire them.”