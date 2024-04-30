Some of the young people from Brechin High School who took part in the tree planting are pictured with Lesley Lindsay from Scotia Homes (yellow jacket), Fiona Lawrence, Brechin High School Head Teacher (front row green jacket) and Lil Black (blue jacket front row), Brechin High School Rural Studies and volunteers.

The school has teamed up with Scotia Homes and The Woodland Trust to develop a community garden, allotment, orchard, beehive and food forest for the school and local community to offer rural learning and improve well-being and sustainability opportunities.

The 420 tree saplings, generously provided by The Woodland Trust, comprise a diverse mix including hawthorn, silver birch and common oak, as well as edible trees such as dog rose, crab apple, hazel, rowan, elder and blackthorn. Using sustainability practices, the children repurposed over 400 plastic bottles and waste wood from the technical department has been transformed into tree guards and stakes for the trees.

Councillor Lynne Devine, Angus Council’s family, education and justice convener, said: “It’s great to see the young people of Brechin High School get involved in this project which not only contributes to our sustainability strategy but also equips our young people with practical stills and a deeper understanding of ecology and biodiversity.

“I’m sure the young people are excited to watch the trees they’ve planted grow and mature and become a space they can enjoy throughout their time at school and beyond.

“A huge thank you to everyone involved in supporting this project. With special thanks to Lesley Lindsay from Scotia Homes for her invaluable efforts in organising this.”

Lesley Lindsay, Project Manager at Scotia Homes who has been working closely with the community campus on the project, added: “We have been delighted to support this initiative, which will benefit not only the school but the wider community. Our site team have put significant efforts into preparing the ground for the allotment and orchard, and we look forward to continuing to support this worthwhile initiative.