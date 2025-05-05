Pupils invited to enter legen-dairy competition

​​Pupils from across Scotland are pictured at the competition’s launch with with Head of Show David Tennant.

Schools in Angus are being invited to take part in two new competitions to support the Royal Highland Show’s continued drive to educate and support curious young minds about agriculture and farming and to celebrate Royal Highland Education Trust’s (RHET) Year of Dairy.

The competitions, run in a partnership between show organisers RHASS and RHET, are open to primary (P1-P7) and secondary pupils (S1-S4) across Scotland.

Primary pupils are invited to design a rosette that stands out from the crowd, with the winning entry being produced by Hazelden Rosettes and presented to the Dairy Champion from each section of the dairy classes.

The winner will have the opportunity to present their rosette to a winning dairy calf at the Show on the Sunday, with the top ten shortlisted design entries showcased across the four-day event.

Secondary school pupils are being invited to design their own milk bottle brand in a competition supported by industry suppliers Seaways Services (UK) Ltd, which provides a range of resources to the sector.

The winning milk bottle design will be printed on a one litre glass bottle by Seaways Services (UK) Ltd and showcased at the Scottish Dairy Championships during the 2025 Royal Highland Show, alongside the top 10 shortlisted entries.

The winning pupils will each receive free tickets to the show on Sunday, June 22 for their family and friends and receive a commemorative keepsake of their own design.

David Tennant, head of Royal Highland Show said: “Each year, we aim to place skills, knowledge, and innovation at the forefront of the show in the hope that we can inspire and encourage our next generation to explore more around agricultural, farming and the rural community.

“The competition offers a unique opportunity to be part of the Royal Highland Show’s rich history and so we hope that many pupils across the country get on-board to be part of it. We can’t wait to see the creativity and imagination from talented students across Scotland.”

Children under 15 can attend the Royal Highland Show for free. At the RHET Discovery Centre, they can explore everything from robotic milking and fishing facts to peatlands and butter-making. A dedicated Kid Zone provides an interactive area filled with activities to entertain and educate, featuring outdoor play equipment and John Deere mini tractors.

Katrina Barclay, RHET executive officer, added: “Throughout this academic year, we have been working with schools to share the journey dairy makes from gate to glass through farm visits and classroom-based learning. These design competitions are therefore a fantastic and fun way to continue pupils’ learning experiences, while celebrating the much-loved, family event, the Royal Highland Show.

“The competitions are a fantastic opportunity to showcase artistic flair to ensure designs stand out from the crowd. We can’t wait to review and judge the entries that are sent in.”

All designs must be submitted by Friday May 16. Photos of the designs can be emailed to [email protected]

The Royal Highland Show will take place at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, Edinburgh from June 19-22. For tickets and full details, visit www.royalhighlandshow.org.