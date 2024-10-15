Public urged to 'be the early bird' and report unusual symptoms

Being diagnosed early can maximise the treatment options available.

People across Angus are being urged to ‘Be the Early Bird’ as part of the Scottish Government’s awareness raising campaign to empower people with possible cancer symptoms to contact their GP practice.

In recent research conducted by the Scottish Government, more than four in five people (83%) said they would report an item missing from a delivery order within a day, but nearly a third (32%) of people said they would wait days, weeks and even months to contact their GP practice about any unusual, persistent symptoms.

Another finding showed that nearly nine out of 10 people (86%) would contact their GP practice within two days if their child/a child in their care was ill, however, if they had a persistent cough that had lasted more than three weeks, just over one in five (21%) said they would wait at least another week to get in touch with their GP practice.

The ‘Be the Early Bird’ campaign reinforces the benefits of finding cancer at an earlier stage when there are more treatment options available, a greater likelihood of living well after treatment and better news to tell the family.

Ross MacDuff, joint national clinical lead for earlier cancer diagnosis at the National Centre for Sustainable Delivery (CfSD), said: “Finding cancer in its earliest stages is really key to maximising treatment options. Whether it is you that has possible symptoms, a family member or friend, please don’t put off making an appointment with your GP practice. If cancer is confirmed earlier, a much wider range of treatment options can be available, and the body can respond better to treatment.”

Health Secretary, Neil Gray added: “Early detection is crucial in cancer care. So, I urge everyone to prioritise their health and make sure you contact your GP practice about any unusual, persistent symptoms. If something doesn’t feel right, don’t wait, get checked early."

For more information, visit getcheckedearly.org.

Des Clarke, breakfast radio presenter and campaign advocate, said: “The campaign is so important as cancer is something that affects many of us in some way. I encourage everyone to make sure they contact their GP if they notice persistent symptoms or issues that are out of the ordinary.”

Des recently took to the streets to share the research with locals who confirmed the research’s findings – many people in Scotland would put off contacting their GP practice and are likely to help someone else before themselves. To see the reactions of the Scottish public when Des shared the research stats, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Hyl_OL8a7g.