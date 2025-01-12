Professional advice saves tenants over £800k

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading Scottish provider of housing and care services for older people has helped its tenants save more than £810,973 across the East of Scotland.

Through the work of its dedicated income advice officers, Bield Housing and Care has provided crucial support to vulnerable tenants navigating complex benefits systems and pension claims, including tenants in Angus.

Established at the end of 2022, the team has achieved significant results over the past 24 months, saving tenants across Scotland a total of £2,084,837.

Led by experienced advisers Rebecca Summers and Scott Alexander, the team work with tenants and support staff to offer expert guidance on various financial matters, including pension awareness and claims, housing benefit applications, universal credit support and grant applications.

Rebecca said: “We assisted a gentleman on universal credit who was initially told his benefits would only cover rent.

“After extensive work with the Department for Work and Pensions, we secured a £12,500 back payment for him, covering essential costs like service charges and communal heating costs.”

The organisation has noticed a shift towards online services by local councils, which has created challenges for many older individuals; however, it has helped process 1034 referrals since March 2023.

Rebecca added: “We work to offer support and guide tenants through the process, ensuring they receive their maximum entitlement, as well as educating our development staff.”

Tracey Howatt, customer experience director, said: “The remarkable achievement embodies our commitment to ensure older people lead fulfilled lives without the worry of finances.

“By providing expert guidance, we're not just helping with immediate financial needs, but also empowering tenants to maintain their independence and quality of life. We're constantly innovating and improving our services to meet the evolving needs of older people across Scotland and we're proud of the tangible difference our dedicated team is making.”