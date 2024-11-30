Probus Club gains insight into aid convoys for Ukraine

“The only thing needed for evil to triumph in the world is for good people to do nothing.” That was how Tony Walker, an engineer from Forfar, started his talk to Arbroath Probus Club’s recent meeting.

He told us that Mark Laird, a farmer from Memus and who also had a potato farm in Ukraine, had started to arrange for four wheel drive vehicles, mostly pick-up trucks, and aid to go to Ukraine, and from there Pick-ups 4 Peace (P4P) was born.

Tony had just returned a week before from his first experience of driving one of the 33 vehicles - including an ambulance - loaded with a wide range of supplies to Lviv. He told of various problems they encountered from breakdowns to difficulties with customs controls.

The convoy vehicles arrived on the continent from various departure points in UK and came together to form a military convey when they were instructed to keep almost bumper to bumper, at up to 60mph, to not let any other vehicle into the convoy and to ignore traffic lights, halt signs etc and were eventually given a great welcome by the Ukrainian authorities in Lviv.

​Tony Walker is pictured with Probus Club president Bruce Currie.

Tony told us that up to now the equivalent of 90 40ft containers of aid goods had been sent from Tayside in the last two years and how much this had been appreciated. The vehicles were eventually destined for the front line.

So far 497 vehicles in 16 convoys have been taken over by 896 drivers. The right-hand drive vehicles were sought after as the enemy snipers targeted the left-hand front seat, occupied by a dummy.

Tony showed us a number of photos of the area, the most emotional being of the Field of Mars military cemetery full of thousands of new graves marked with flags and flowers. There was also a photo of a wedding where, the day after the ceremony, the groom was back to the front line.

On a lighter note, Tony explained that when in Ukraine they all were given air-raid apps on their phones. One of the drivers had caused panic back home at St Pancras Rail Station when his alarm, which he had forgotten to de-activate went off.

Frank Ferguson thanked Tony for his talk. Further information at www.pickupsforpeace.co.uk.