Praise for Tayside Mountain Rescue Team volunteers

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Mar 2025, 09:00 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 09:02 BST
Angus and Perthshire Glens MP Dave Doogan visited the Blairgowrie based Tayside Mountain rescue team recently to get an update on operations and trends keeping the team busy protecting people walking in our great outdoors.

Mr Doogan met with met with team leader Paul Russell and team member Dee Matthews to learn more about the crucial work they do saving lives across Tayside.

Most Popular

Tayside Mountain Rescue are a volunteer led team who provides round the clock emergency support to those in distress in the Tayside countryside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their 50-strong team includes experts across a number of skills including remote medicine, technical rigging, swiftwater rescue and search management.

​Mr Doogan with Paul and Dee.placeholder image
​Mr Doogan with Paul and Dee.

Mr Doogan praised the work of the volunteer team in helping to keep the countryside safe for everyone.

He said: “It’s truly inspiring to see the dedication and hard work of Tayside Mountain Rescue team.

Volunteers like Paul and Dee give up their own time and work tirelessly to ensure the safety of people across the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Their work is invaluable, and I applaud them for their commitment to the safety of our community.

“The Tayside team relies almost entirely on donations to continue their lifesaving work and I would encourage everyone to support them in any way they can.”

For more information about the Tayside Mountain Rescue and how to support their efforts, visit taysidemrt.org.

Related topics:Dave DooganVolunteersAngus
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice