Praise for Asda worker Katie as she helps to bridge the gap between mother and son

An Arbroath supermarket worker has been praised for her kindness after solving a customer’s dilemma by helping her respond to a text from her soldier son who was serving overseas with the army.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Gordon, who has worked at Asda Arbroath for four years, was working in the customer services department when she saw an elderly woman in the queue.

Noticing she appeared to be anxious, 22-year-old Katie approached the customer and asked if everything was alright. The woman explained her son was stationed abroad, adding that without a significant network of support nearby she was struggling to respond to a text message he had sent her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie, who combines her work in Asda with studies in Primary Education at Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh, connected the woman’s phone to the store’s free Wi-Fi and successfully sent the message on her behalf, bridging the distance between the mother and her son.

​Asda worker Katie Gordon, who helped a customer in distress.

The customer was so grateful, she embraced Katie in a heartfelt hug, thanking her for her kindness and support.

Katie said: “I just recognised that the lady possibly needed a bit of help, and I did what I hope anyone would do. It was a small thing for me, but it clearly meant a lot to her. Kindness costs nothing and stopping for ten minutes to help her out was the least I could do.”

Keiran Welsh, section leader, added: “Katie’s actions are a shining example of the positive impact Asda colleagues have in our local communities. Our colleagues go above and beyond to offer genuine care and compassion when it’s needed most. We’re incredibly proud of Katie.”