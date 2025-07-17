​Port’s £200,000 backing for £2m Gable End hub

The proposed entrance to the new Gable End facility for Montrose Community Trust. You can see more about the project at www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVYDvLa-oWY.

​Montrose Port Authority (MPA) has announced a £200,000 donation towards Montrose Community Trust’s (MCT) £2 million funding goal for its transformational Gable End development, marking a new milestone for the ambitious project.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation represents the entirety of MPA’s Community Benefit Fund for 2025 and 2026. In a move reflecting the unique scale and impact of the Gable End Project, MPA has chosen to make this one-off lump sum contribution to help bring this vital project to fruition.

This landmark gesture is part of the port’s ongoing mission to help shape Montrose’s future through investment in growth-enabling infrastructure and community-focused initiatives with long-term impact, which includes redeveloping the town’s former Petrofac site into Montrose Port Industrial Park and the regeneration of the historic Customs House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MPA also previously donated funds to support the development and construction of Montrose Playhouse, the town’s community cinema and arts centre, which it continues to support with ongoing sponsorship.

Standing with the £200,000 Cheque: Chris Platt (CEO of Montrose Community Trust) and Tom Hutchison (CEO of Montrose Port). Surrounded by Montrose Community Team and Catriona Innes of Montrose Port. Background is the Links Park stand that the new Gable End facility will replace.

Tom Hutchison, MPA’s CEO, said: “As a trust port, everything we do is about reinvesting in Montrose, both through the growth of the port and by supporting projects that deliver real, long-term benefits for our community.

“The Gable End facility is exactly that. It’s a project that will create lasting change, improving lives not just in the coming years, but for generations to come.

“We’re proud to play our part in helping to make it a reality and to back the incredible work of the Montrose Community Trust team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Due to be completed in Autumn 2026, MCT’s transformational Gable End is a purpose-built facility that will provide the infrastructure necessary for the trust to expand its impact in Montrose and beyond.

Revitalising the Links Park Stadium entrance, the 1300 sqm building will maximise the space behind the stand to provide state-of-the-art facilities designed for the Trust’s range of education, sports and health programmes.

The development will encompass a range of new spaces, including a community centre, a digital lab for innovation and employability programmes, as well as additions for football fans such as an accessible section and an enclosed sensory booth.

It will also have a dedicated dementia centre for the growth of Montrose Connections, the Trust’s support group for individuals with moderate to mild dementia and their carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new office for the Trust’s staff, who rather incredibly currently oversee all of the vital work of MCT from just a small, windowless, cupboard-like space in the main stand at Links Park, will also be included at The Gable End.

This new fit-for-purpose base will give the organisation a true home, where operations can come together under one roof, and will promote greater staff collaboration and innovation.

In spite of their struggle for space, Montrose Community Trust currently runs 32 impactful programmes that engage with 12,000 people in the local community each year. These include Breakfast in the Box, a free community breakfast that acts as a lifeline to those affected by cost of living or with social isolation; the International Speaking Club, a vital resource that helps non-native speakers boost their confidence in English while integrating into their local community; and Festive Friends, which tackles loneliness and social isolation during the Christmas season, and numerous football programmes for players of all ages and abilities.

NHS Tayside also refers patients to several of MCT’s health programmes, signalling the Trust’s positive impacts on quality of life and emotional wellbeing. Programmes such as the walking group Walk & Talk and The Changing Room, a 12-week course for men living with mental health issues, help to relieve pressure on the health service while improving patient outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a mission to build a stronger, healthier and thriving community in Montrose, The Trust anticipates a boost in engagement of up to 50 per cent, on top of the 12,000 it already serves, once the Gable End facilities are in place. Additional expected benefits from the project include growth to the local economy and strengthened ties with like-minded charities that will allow for innovative initiatives.

MPA’s support for The Gable End means the Trust will be 30 per cent of the way towards its £2 million funding goal for the development within the first 10 months of greenlighting the project.

MCT will now focus on securing the remaining funding and hopes that the port’s donation will inspire support from others who wish to champion the project. The Trust is inviting contributions of all sizes, with every penny going towards making The Gable End a reality – leaving a lasting legacy and making life-changing impact in the local community.

Chris Platt, CEO of Montrose Community Trust, said: “We’re immensely proud of the impact we already make in the local community and we are ambitious and passionate about achieving so much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Gable End will be the space to seize our ambitions, and we’re incredibly grateful to Montrose Port for their generous donation, it will go a long way towards the project’s realisation.”

Chris added: “For anyone who wants to show their support, we really do appreciate donations of all sizes. Small actions can make a big difference, and your generosity will help us create more impact, change more lives, and build a stronger, healthier community here in Montrose.”