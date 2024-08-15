Port’s donation helps to buoy up Guide Dog charity’s work

Pictured ​(l-r) are Lynn Sayer, CCO of MPA; Ellie Emslie, MPA administrator and volunteer puppy raiser Danny Rooney with guide dog puppies, Craigie and Bishop.​​​

The vital work of Guide Dogs Scotland has been given a £20,000 funding boost with a donation from Montrose Port Authority (MPA).

Guide Dogs Scotland, which operates a regional training centre in Forfar, was selected as MPA's chosen Angus charity for the year 2023/24, a gesture that coincided with the organisation’s opening of their Montrose fundraising group earlier this year.

The Forfar centre is renowned for its comprehensive puppy training programmes, where puppies are nurtured and trained to become dependable guides for those in need. The charity relies on volunteers across the county, such as puppy raisers and trainee guide dog fosterers, who look after the dogs in the evenings and weekends.

MPA team members visited the centre to witness its incredible work first-hand. The visit included a tour of the facilities, showcasing the training areas and the meticulous care provided to the puppies and dogs. The Port Authority team was deeply impressed by the dedication of the staff and volunteers, and the life-changing impact of their work on individuals across the region.

Lynn Sayer, chief commercial officer, said: “We're proud to support Guide Dogs Scotland and the incredible work they do that not only enriches the lives of individuals with sight loss but also enhances our community's inclusivity and compassion.

“Our visit to their Forfar facilities was fascinating, showcasing the passion and expertise that goes into training these life-changing companions. Their work is truly inspiring, and we are proud to contribute to their mission.”

Kyla McVicar, Business Development Manager at Guide Dogs Scotland, expressed her gratitude for MPA’s support.

She said: “Our team works across Angus to provide life-changing services to people living with a vision impairment, from providing guide dogs to a range of bespoke services for children and young people. This significant donation will make a huge difference to Guide Dogs Scotland, helping families in Scotland affected by sight loss to receive the support they need to live full, active and independent lives.”

In the past year, MPA has demonstrated a strong commitment to community welfare by supporting several local charities through its community benefit fund. It has donated to RNLI Montrose, aiding their vital sea rescue operations, and sponsored Montrose Playhouse's inclusive community screenings, which serve diverse groups including parents with babies, individuals with hearing impairments, autism and dementia.

MPA also supported DEBRA Community Fundraising in Scotland by sponsoring DEBRAFEST, the charity fundraiser’s Food and Music Festival in Montrose, which in July raised £30,000 for the second consecutive year to benefit individuals living with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare and extremely painful genetic skin blistering condition, also known as 'Butterfly Skin'.

Additionally, a substantial donation of £10,000 was made to Montrose Community Trust, helping them to provide essential support to vulnerable community members, particularly over the festive period last year.