Port donates £20k to support charity's Kilimanjaro climb

​Laura Forsyth accepts the £20,000 cheque from Montrose Port Authority CEO Tom Hutchison. (Pic: Jonathan Addie)

A Montrose fundraising group’s bid to scale Africa’s highest mountain has been boosted with a £20,000 donation from Montrose Port Authority.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group raises money for DEBRA UK, a medical research charity and patient outreach organisation dedicated to supporting those with the reare skin conditino epidermolysis bullosa (EB) and their families.

EB is a rare and extremely painful genetic skin condition which is thought to affect more than 5000 people in the UK. Often known as “butterfly skin”, the disorder causes the skin to be extremely fragile, easily blistering or even shearing off under the slightest touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is currently no cure and the condition generally is not well known or understood. DEBRA UK has played a pivotal role in EB research globally, helping to make significant progress in advancing the diagnosis, treatment, and daily management of the condition.

In Montrose, fundraising is led by Laura Forsyth, the charity’s director of fundraising for Scotland. A born and bred Montrosian, Laura was inspired to bring awareness to the condition by her cousin Adana Forsyth, who suffered from the rare disorder.

Known as the “butterfly girl” to locals, Adana passed away as a result of EB in 2008 at just 10 years old.

Laura said: “We’re thrilled to receive this generous donation from MPA. Their ongoing support helps us continue our efforts to raise awareness around EB and help improve the quality of life of people living with the condition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation will help to fund the Montrose group’s upcoming expedition to Mount Kilimanjaro. Setting off in October, a team of 15 supporters will take on the 5895-metre summit climb with the aim of raising £80,000.

Money raised will go towards supplying groundbreaking drugs to EB patients that help to relieve the pain and itchiness associated with living with the disorder.

Laura added: “Although the climb will be challenging, we’re incredibly excited about the impact the Kilimanjaro expedition is going to have. The group has already begun training, and this donation has given us a real boost to keep up the effort.”

MPA also sponsors DEBRAFEST, an annual festival in Montrose that raises money and awareness for DEBRA UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bringing together the community for a day of fun, the one-day event features live music from local artists, food stalls and a range of activities for all ages.

It consecutively raised more than £30,000 in 2023 and 2024. This year’s DEBRAFEST is due to take place on Saturday, July 26 at the town’s Gill Park at Broomfield.

Tom Hutchison, Montrose Port Authority CEO, said: “We’re proud to be supporting DEBRA’s Montrose fundraising group as our chosen Angus charity of the year. Laura’s passion shines through and we know that this cause is close to the hearts of many people in Montrose. We’re looking forward to seeing the community out for DEBRAFEST this summer, and everyone at the port wishes the group well as they embark on their Kilimanjaro expedition later in the year.”