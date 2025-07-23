Popular Broughty Ferry park wins 19th consecutive award

A popular outdoor spot in Broughty Ferry has achieved a Green Flag Award for the 19th consecutive year.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Administered in Scotland by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful, the International Green Flag Award acts as a benchmark for clean, safe and well-maintained parks and green spaces.

Parks managed by local authorities, community groups, universities and organisations across the country have won an award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s total of 88 winners – eight more than last year – includes new and returning green spaces and is eight more than the 2024 Scottish total.

​This year’s award is Barnhill Rock Garden’s 19th consecutive win.

And Barnhill Rock Garden, managed by Dundee City Council, is one of just three celebrating a 19-year run of wins.

Across the UK there were 2251 winners in 2025, an increase of 23 on last year’s total.

Jamie Ormiston, training and accreditation co-ordinator at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We’re delighted to announce the winners of the 2025 Green Flag Awards and even more so at the increase in numbers from last year’s total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s fantastic to see our stalwart parks across the country recognised once again for their commitment to environmental excellence and a desire to offer visitors a safe and enjoyable place to visit.

“Our new winners have shown a similar desire and their journey is only just beginning but I look forward to many more wins in the future.

“Parks across Scotland are vital spaces for people of all ages to reconnect with nature and I’m delighted we once again have winners all over the country – including plenty of new areas – for people to enjoy during the summer months.”

While the rock garden is managed by the council, it is also supported by a dedicated group of volunteers, the Friends of the Barnhill Rock Garden. Established in 1955 on a former golf course, the coastal garden showcases a variety of alpine, perennial and shrub plants which are arranged between its stunning rock formations and water features.

In 2007 it became the first in Dundee to receive the Green Flag Award.