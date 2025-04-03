Police Scotland's commitment to mentoring scheme continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police Scotland has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that disadvantaged young people have someone to help them find their path, through the power of mentoring with the charity, MCR Pathways.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership has seen the charity train more than 100 Police Officers and staff to become mentors over the past eight years, who support young people to build confidence, instil belief, awaken ambition and expand future horizons.

Police Scotland has pledged to continue raising awareness of mentoring opportunities, as outlined in its 2024-2027 Corporate Parenting Plan, to support the goal of keeping the Promise – ensuring that care-experienced young people will grow up loved, safe and respected, with the support they need to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The continuing commitment to MCR Pathways provides more care-experienced young people the support and foundation to succeed in life. A further 39 further Police Scotland staff members have since been recruited who will begin their training to become mentors with the charity soon.

​The partnership has been operating for eight years.

Assistant Chief Constable Catriona Paton, from Policing Together, said: “I am delighted that Police Scotland is now working in partnership nationally with MCR Pathways, and I am confident this will make a meaningful difference to the lives of young people. This inspiring partnership opens the door for police officers and members of police staff to engage in a rewarding journey of personal growth whilst positively impacting the next generation.”

Susan Buglass, Strategic Partnerships Lead, said: "We are incredibly grateful for our ongoing partnership with Police Scotland. Their commitment to helping us support care-experienced young people and those facing challenges is making a real difference. It takes just one hour a week to mentor, but the impact is life changing, not only for young people, but for mentors themselves.

"Our volunteers frequently tell us just how rewarding and inspiring the experience is.

"We warmly encourage more Police Scotland staff to register as mentors and invite you to contact [email protected] for further information.”