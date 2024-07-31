​The West High Street station is in poor condition due to long-term issues and storm damage. (Google Maps)

Police Scotland is consulting the public on proposals to close Forfar’s current headquarters and move out of the local policing team to a new premises in the town.

The main proposal is to Angus Council’s HQ, William Wallace House, at Orchardbank.

The force has said that the West High Street station is in poor condition due to long-term building issues and recent storm damage.

Tayside Division’s Support Superintendent Suzanne Smith said that in the event of any move, there would be no chance to the delivery of police services in the area.

She said: “The building has sustained significant structural damage, which would incur significant costs to repair.

"Our understanding and view is that making the necessary improvements would not be cost effective or good use of public money in the long term.

“We are therefore looking to consult with the public on proposals to relocate the local policing team to alternative premises within the Forfar area and then dispose of the current building.

"Our main proposal is to relocate to William Wallace House, in Orchardbank Business Park, which is a more modern and fit for purpose building.”

Ms Smith added: “As part of the National Estates Strategy, Police Scotland is seeking to move towards co-location with partners where possible to ensure services are delivered in the most efficient and effective way.”

Ms Smith said that William Wallace House emerged as the preferred option after all available locations in the local area had been considered.

She continued: “I realise how important access to policing services is to local communities and how a physical police presence can bring reassurance and confidence to communities.

“If our proposals go ahead, there would be no change to the delivery of policing services and there would be no changes to the local policing team.

"Police Scotland is looking to dispose of underutilised stations in certain areas of Scotland, but that is not the case in Forfar. We are committed to remaining within the area and continuing to provide a service to the Forfar and wider Angus communities.

“I understand and I am sensitive to community concerns around changes involving police buildings however our policing service is not defined by our buildings, but by our actions within the communities we serve and work with.

“I would urge the public and stakeholders to engage with our consultation process and comment and feedback via our engagement hub.

"The deadline to provide feedback is Monday, August 26. We are absolutely committed to listening to the wider views so we can shape the delivery of policing across Angus.”

The public can make their submissions at https://consult.scotland.police.uk/strategy-insight-and-innovation/involving-you-in-the-fu ture-of-our-estate/