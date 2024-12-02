Police appeal for information after fatal crash in Aberdeenshire

Road policing officers are appealing for information following a fatal crash in Torphins which was reported on Friday (November 29).

The incident is believed to have happened between 11.15pm on Thursday, November 28 and 6.30am on Friday on an unclassified road between the A980 at Torphins to the B9119 at Tornaveen and involved a black Skoda Octavia estate. Emergency services attended and the 64-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Pete Henderson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and enquiries are ongoing. We would ask anyone who may have seen this vehicle to get in touch. We believe the car’s journey may have started in Edzell around 10.30pm on Thursday and may have taken the route over the Cairn O’ Mount B974. If you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please contact us.”