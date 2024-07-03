Pledge to maintain former bowling green’s community role

Pictured at the Inch Pavilion and bowling green.(l-r) are Linda Cooper, owner of The Flower Pavilion; Donna Grove-White, owner of Roamer Coffee Company and Tom Hutchison.

Montrose Port Authority (MPA) has reiterated its pledge to maintain a former bowling green in the town as a community green space.

In 2021, Angus Council listed Inch Pavilion and green on Rossie Island for sale and has since accepted the port authority’s bid for the common good property, with the offer now awaiting court approval.

MPA committed to honouring and potentially extending the lease of the pavilion to its current tenants, The Flower Pavilion, which has been in the building since 2016, and mobile coffee shop, Roamer Coffee Company, which sits in front of the pavilion overlooking the bowling green.

The port's team, who have already been aiding the tenants with grass cutting and groundkeeping, would maintain the green space to ensure it remains a well-kept and enjoyable area for the community.

Additional plans include installing a wheelchair-accessible toilet block with baby changing facilities and adding an awning for shelter, benefiting both customers and the community.

Tom Hutchison, port chief executive, said: "It’s important to us to let our community know that we plan to maintain and enhance this valuable green space and to ensure that the current tenants have everything they need should the sale be signed off.

Linda Cooper, owner of The Flower Pavilion, addedd: “I was so grateful to learn that after a worrying couple of years, the Flower Pavilion will be able to operate business as usual if the sale to Montrose Port is confirmed.”

Donna Grove-White, owner of Roamer Coffee Co, agreed, saying: “I’m pleased to reassure my loyal customers that our delightful hidden gem will be secure, and business will continue as normal. Tom has been very open about his plans and has listened to our needs as local businesses in the community.”

Montrose Port Authority is alread a custodian to the community. As a trust port, it reinvests its profits into its infrastructure and local community, with its community benefit fund granting £360,000 over the past three years to local charities and initiatives.

The Port has also recently started a renovation project of Customs House, regenerating the historic building and its surrounding area just outside MPA’s North Quay.

As a major employer in the town, directly and indirectly sustaining 384 permanent full-time jobs (estimated to be closer to 450 now), generating £13.6m in annual salaries and £25.7m net GVA to the regional economy, the Port’s growth, particularly in the renewable energy sector, has positively impacted the local area and economy.

MPA’s ambition to be a major renewables hub on Scotland's East Coast has attracted significant projects such as the fully operational Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm, Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm, for which MPA serves as the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) base. This has resulted in the Seagreen Community Benefit Fund providing £300,000 grants respectively to both Montrose and Ferryden & Craig Community Councils. Both councils also receive money each year from the Seagreen Fund to provide small micro grants to local groups.