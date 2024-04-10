Plea to dog owners to do the right thing around livestock

​Dog walkers are being urged to avoid livestock when out and about in the national park.

The Cairngorms National Park is a living working landscape with farms, crofts and estates and the public are reminded of their responsibilities when enjoying the countryside, particularly in and around farmland areas.

Duncan Miller, Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) board member and farmer, said: “To help us enjoy a successful lambing season and prevent any injury or stress to animals it is extremely important to ensure that dogs are under close control – or even better – on a lead at all times when close to fields with pregnant ewes and newborn lambs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“While reported cases of livestock worrying in the Cairngorms National Park are low, we are not incident free, and it continues to be a serious worry for the Park’s farmers and crofters.

“Dog fouling is another concern with the parasites found in some dog faeces having the potential to result in abortions in cattle and death in sheep. So the plea is, please do the right thing this spring when walking your dog.”

The Scottish Outdoor Access Code and the Protection of Livestock legislation are clear when it comes to the responsibilities of dog owners and a dog caught among sheep could mean a hefty fine for the owner and the dog being destroyed.

CNPA outdoor access officers are reminding dog owners to avoid fields where there is livestock, and to keep them on a short lead, or close at heel, where there are ground nesting birds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Access Officer Vicky Hilton said: “Our daily dog walks are good for our physical and mental health – and please continue to enjoy them – but remember even the most well-trained friendly dog can scare livestock and wildlife.

“Keeping your dog in sight and under close control means a happy walk for everyone. If in doubt, use a lead”.