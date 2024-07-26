Partnership between rugby club and moorland group highly commended in inaugural awards

​Members of the ‘Game for Game’ scheme are presented with their award at the Scottish Game Fair.

Three Angus organisations were recently recognised for their contribution to supporting people, jobs and nature in the first ever Scottish Game Awards.

A partnership between the Angus Glens Moorland Group & Strathmore Rugby Club was highly commended in the Game Champion of the Year category, while the Glenogil Estate & Game Conservancy Deutschland Partnership won the Conservation and Sustainability in Sporting Award.

The Angus Glens Moorland Group has provided Strathmore Rugby Club (SRC) with game meat for hospitality days, in doing so highlighting the nutritional benefits of locally-sourced protein while supporting local employers. Through this unique initiative known as ‘Game for Game’, Strathmore RC has been able to provide the very best of local produce to guests, members and sponsors.

As part of their pre-season rugby training, the club introduces players to the importance of effective nutrition when it comes to winning games. Low-fat, high-protein game is directly applicable to this initiative.

Glenogil Estate has also been involved with the project, as all of the game shot on the estate is processed in-house and distributed to the guns at the end of each shooting party, as well as to shoot day staff. During the 2023-2024 season it supplied over 50% of the game directly to the club .

Extensive research that has also been carried by The Game Conservancy Deutschland, in co-operation with the HAWK in Gottingen, and the estate staff at Glenogil since 2015, that clearly demonstrates the positive contribution moorland management makes to wider biodiversity a nd conservation.

Students visit Glenogil every spring to study the habitat, bird species and insects on the estate.

The awards were presented at the recent Scottish Game Fair.

