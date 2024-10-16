Park home residents urged to check heating payment entitlement

​Mr Doogan in urging residents to claim their entitlement.

Angus and Pertshire Glens MP Dave Doogan is encouraging permanent residents of local park homes sites to apply for a dedicated Warm Home Discount scheme operated by Charis.

Payments of £150 are available to eligible park home residents who do not have a direct relationship with an electricity supplier, instead paying the site owners for their electricity.

The Park Homes Warm Home Discount scheme is a multi-supplier initiative which this year is being funded by E.ON Next, Utilita, OVO and Rebel Energy. The scheme is Ofgem-approved and regulated.

Funding is limited so the scheme operates on a first come, first served basis until all monies are allocated. Residents can apply through an online form.

Anyone who requires assistance making an application can contact the Charis customer support team on 01733 797543 on Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.

Payments are made before the end of March 2025.

Mr Doogan said: "We have a number of Park Home settlements across Angus and Perthshire Glens including at Hillside and Carsie, so this fund has come at just the right time as temperatures start to drop.

"The scheme could be a crucial lifeline for many.”

Jonathan Hunt, Charis’s client services director, added: “There are people in our society that often get overlooked by the usual support systems. We want to ensure they know about the payment they are entitled to.”