Park authority opens fund to support climate adaptation projects

The fund will close at midday on Monday, June 10.

The Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) has launched a £370,000 fund to support climate adaptation in the National Park.

The fund is open to individual businesses, land managers, farmers, community bodies, registered charities and business associations who can apply for up to a maximum of £100,000 for their projects.

The CNPA is interested in projects proposing capital expenditure on activity to address climate change, such as wildfire management solutions, flood prevention through planting or other works, rain-water catchment initiatives, green-energy storage and nature-friendly farming.

Anyone interested in seeking funding to support these projects is encouraged to submit an expression of interest in the first instance. The Park Authority will provide feedback on expressions of interest to help applicants develop their applications.

Sandy Bremner, CNPA convener, said: “The Park Authority is committed to helping meet the challenges of climate change for the people who live and work here, and we look forward to seeing applications from across the Cairngorms National Park.

“This is yet another example of how the Park Authority is accessing funding that wouldn’t otherwise have been available to help people in the area.”

Grant Moir, authority chief executive, added: “Climate adaptation is about responding to the changes that we have seen in our climate over the last few decades, and preparing for the challenges that we will face as our climate continues to change.

“The impacts of climate change are being felt in every aspect of our daily lives, including here in the Cairngorms National Park. This fund is designed to help businesses, land managers, community groups and others act and adapt to a changing climate, funding capital investment across a range of activity from fire management and flood mitigation to green energy storage and nature friendly farming.”