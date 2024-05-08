Parents urged to check benefit criteria

​Shirley-Anne Soverville is urging parents to check their eligibility.

Child Disability Payment is money to help families cover the extra costs of looking after a child or young person who is disabled, has a long-term health condition or is terminally ill.

Since being introduced in 2021, more than 78,000 children and young people have received the payment, with more than £500 million being paid out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The benefit, paid by Social Security Scotland, has replaced Disability Living Allowance for Children from the Department for Work and Pensions.

It was designed in partnership with parents of disabled children and charities, to be as straightforward and stress-free as possible.

Light touch reviews were introduced for children whose condition has not changed since the original application was made, meaning those with lifelong disabilities do not need to face ongoing lengthy reviews to receive support.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Children and young people with a disability, long-term health condition or terminal illness often have additional needs and the costs for families can add up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m pleased Child Disability Payment is there to support families who need extra help and I urge anyone whose child is eligible to apply.