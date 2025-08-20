Parents are being reminded to extend their claims for child benefit before the end of August

Parents of teenagers in Scotland have been urged to act now to ensure they do not miss out on child benefit payments that are potentially worth thousands of pounds a year.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advice Direct Scotland is reminding parents with a child aged between 16 and 19 that the payments will stop at the end of this month, unless they take action.

The charity says families with two children in this age bracket could miss out on more than £2250 per year in government support if they ignore the August 31 deadline. After a child turns 16, the regular child benefit payments that are paid to their parents automatically stop, unless they are continuing in education or training. To continue receiving the money, parents must tell HMRC that they are extending their claim, which can be done quickly and easily online, or via the HMRC app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Child benefit is worth £26.05 per week for the eldest or only child, and £17.25 per week for each additional child, meaning that parents with two children aged between 16 and 19 could miss out of £2251.60 per year if they fail to extend their claim.

​Rebecca Fagan, from Advice Direct Scotland.

To qualify for continued child benefit after 16, teenagers must be in full-time approved education, which includes studying for Highers, A-levels, or similar qualifications such as the International Baccalaureate.

It also covers NVQs, most vocational qualifications up to level 3, and pre-apprenticeships. A list is available on the gov.uk website. Approved training should be unpaid, and in Scotland includes the No One Left Behind programme. The charity, which runs the free advice service taxadvice.scot, said parents confused by the process can contact the service directly. Rebecca Fagan, benefit and welfare information officer, said: “With children returning to school across Scotland, it is an exceptionally busy time for parents, but it is crucial that nobody misses out on this financial support. “Our message to parents is not to delay, but to act now. Extending your child benefit claim is easy, and it could put thousands of pounds in your pocket. Our free, impartial service at taxadvice.scot is here to help anyone who is confused about child benefit. People can visit taxadvice.scot or call 0800 756 3381.”