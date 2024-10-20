Open invitation for artists’ residency in national park

​The project will involved the successful candidates spending 10 days in a remote part of the national park.

The Cairngorms National Park Authority in partnership with Bothy Project are inviting Cairngorms based creatives to apply for a residency with the theme of exploring the National Park's 2030 net zero climate ambitions.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In spring 2025, two successful applicants will spend 10 days in a remote cottage on Glen Tanar Estate, receiving funding for their time, travel and production costs of £1350 each.

The residency will allow them to draw inspiration from and connect with the surrounding landscape, with breathing space to develop their projects. Their work will be presented that summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bothy Project specialises in providing arts residencies in bespoke small-scale, off-grid spaces to explore creativity, landscape and living simply.

One of 20 projects that make up Park Authority’s Community Arts and Culture project, the residency is part of the National Lottery Heritage Fund-backed Cairngorms 2030 programme,

David Clyne, Head of Cairngorms 2030 at the Cairngorms National Park Authority said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for creatives within the National Park to create something that represents Cairngorms 2030 and its inspiration, “Dùthchas”, the deep-rooted connection between people and nature.”

Applications are invited from creatives based in the National Park working in visual arts, craft and design, music, literature or performance. The pair may have experience of working together or can use this opportunity to do so for the first time. The project asks the creatives to develop thoughts and ideas relevant to their own communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley Young, director at Bothy Project, said: “Bothy Project's work provides opportunities to encounter beauty, think clearly and understand that the climate emergency requires individual as well as collective ingenuity.

"Our ongoing partnership with the Cairngorms National Park Authority is a thrilling way to work and recognise the climate crises, but most importantly to find ways to act.”

Applications are open until Sunday November 17 and can be submitted at https://www.bothyproject.com/