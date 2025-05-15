Ninewells Hospital subject of a new exhibition at Dundee V&A

An inspiring new free exhibition celebrating Dundee’s role in medical design and innovation has opened at V&A Dundee.

‘Ninewells Hospital: Care, Community and Innovation’ explores the breadth of design at Ninewells, from the architecture of the hospital to the groundbreaking, life-changing innovations developed within its walls and across Tayside.

As the first hospital in the UK to embed a medical school within its design, Ninewells, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, pioneered a forward-thinking approach to healthcare. Its innovative architecture allowed for future expansion and, remarkably, ensured every floor had ground-level access thanks to its slope-side location.

Told through an interactive, visual timeline dating back to 1798, the free exhibition also highlights some of Dundee and Tayside’s broader medical milestones, alongside the breakthroughs and contributions of visionary individuals.

The timeline showcases globally significant advancements in personalised medicine, education, and research – from keyhole surgery and smear tests to innovations in cancer care – many of which stem from the University of Dundee’s close ties to the hospital and have shaped the delivery of everyday care worldwide.

Films featuring a cross-section of staff are shown alongside evocative artwork capturing hospital life during the pandemic, from both staff and patient perspectives. The exhibition also features a fascinating array of surgical artefacts and medical instruments, many of which have been donated by NHS Tayside and the Tayside Medical History Museum.

Louise Dickson, assistant curator, said: “From pioneers in IVF and keyhole surgery to revolutionary hospital design, the exhibition showcases the city's ongoing legacy of progress and care. It highlights how Ninewells Hospital continues to evolve, delivering healthcare around the clock to thousands of people.

“This exhibition will spark memories, pride and powerful conversations, but its story doesn’t end here. Dundee and Tayside continue to inspire and influence the future of healthcare worldwide.”

The exhibition will run until Sunday, September 14.