NHS Tayside nature prescription project up for national award

​Lorna Strachan and occupational therapists Lynn Borrie and Lynne Hughes with the staff guide.

An NHS Tayside project to create the country’s first accessible nature prescription resources for adults with learning disabilities has been named as a finalist in the RSPB Nature of Scotland Awards 2024.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Prescribing Nature’ project was led by the Tayside learning disability occupational therapy service and brought together staff and patients from Craigmill Skills Centre at Strathmartine Centre and the Dundee community learning disability occupational therapy service.

In collaboration with RSPB Scotland, they developed a series of accessible, text-light seasonal resources, including visual aids like pictorial nature checklists and a nature-based wellbeing guide for staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group was delighted to hear the project has now been shortlisted for the RSPB Nature of Scotland Awards 2024 in the Health and Wellbeing category.

The innovative project combined healthcare and nature to enhance patients’ physical and mental well-being through tailored activities and experiences that promote mindfulness and happiness. The resources are filled with clients' own words and experiences.

Occupational therapy team lead Lorna Strachan said: “Central to our approach was co-production, collaborating with patients and healthcare professionals from the outset. Together we developed resources that resonate with the unique needs and preferences of people with learning disabilities, fostering a sense of ownership and empowerment.

“Our commitment to inclusivity supported the diverse learning styles and communication needs of people with learning disabilities, and the process has empowered individuals to take ownership of their own health.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feedback from participants highlighted the project's positive impact, with many valuing the meaningful engagement with nature.

Astrid Smith, head occupational therapist, added: “Socially, the project helped participants make meaningful connections with others, with shared interests helping to combat loneliness and promoting a sense of community and environmental responsibility.”

The award winners will be announced at an event in Edinburgh on November 28.