NHS Tayside is pitching to help the region's smokers to ‘Quit and Win’

NHS Tayside’s Quit Your Way team this week joined up with a football charity to encourage people to kick their smoking habit for good.

With No Smoking Day yesterday (Wednesday), the theme for this year’s campaign theme is ‘Quit and Win’, which aims to raise awareness of the benefits of quitting smoking, for you and your family, health, finances and well-being.

The Quit Your Way team visited The Change Centre Dundee and players from the Street Soccer Scotland to chat about the free support available and raise awareness about the benefits of stopping smoking.

NHS Tayside public health support worker Sarah Armstrong said: “Quitting smoking can lead to a richer life in more ways than one. It will save you money but it can also lead to improved physical health.

"Giving up smoking is the single most important lifestyle decision that anyone can make to improve their health immediately. People are four times more likely to stop smoking for good if they use the stop smoking support available.

"You can access free medication and support that’s right for you at your local community pharmacy, which improves your chances of quitting long-term. No Smoking Day is the perfect opportunity to get support and services are available for anyone who wants to stop smoking in Tayside.”

People can visit any local community pharmacy, call the Quit Your Way service on 01382 424127 or email [email protected] to find out about becoming smoke free.