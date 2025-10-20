New sponsor for Arbroath walking football team

Team members are pictured with (front kneeling) chairman Mike Burnett (left) and Paul Simpson. (Pic: Wallace Ferrier)

Mackay Boatbuilders in Arbroath has become a new sponsor for the Arbroath FC walking football team.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recently Paul Simpson from the business attended the team’s weekly training session at RM Condor’s sports fields to present them with new sports tops.

The AFC Walking Football team meets every Wednesday evening on the sports fields of 45 Commando at RM Condor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Games are for players of all abilities, and are played as a standard game of football but are at walking pace instead of running.

They are designed to help people to get fit or maintain an active lifestyle no matter what their age and fitness, as well as to support people getting back into football if they have given it up due to age or injury.

The team is always on the lookout for more players and details can be found at arbroathfcwalkingfootball.co.uk or via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ArbroathWalkingFootball/