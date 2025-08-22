New song released to raise funds for the RNLI

Tribute has been paid to the service of RNLI volunteers over the two centuries with the release of a new fundraising single.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic music icons, Skipinnish and sea shanty legends, The Fisherman’s Friends, are behind the project, which is a deeply personal and descriptive tribute by Skipinnish co-founder Angus MacPhail.

It is dedicated to those who have responded to emergency calls to save lives at sea, often in atrocious weather and dangerous conditions, since the RNLI was established in 1824. All proceeds from ‘The Lifeboat’ will be donated to the RNLI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiree-born fisherman and musician Angus has spent his life on or around the sea and comes from a line of seafarers, including his father, uncle and grandfather. His brother is also a fisherman.

​Donald MacLeod (L) and Skipinnish lead singer Norrie MacIver aboard the Barra Island lifeboat. (Pic: Stephen Kearney)

In composing ‘The Lifeboat’, Angus has captured the 200 years of selfless courage that the service continues to deliver. His lyrics also vividly describe the challenging weather and sea conditions they routinely face.

There is also a poignant mention of some lifeboats and crews who, over the years, have headed on a rescue but sadly did not return. Angus ends by invoking a sense of pride and honour in the crews that set sail each time, emphasising the two centuries of courage and sacrifice and the sheer number of lives saved.

Much inspiration for the song was from his close friend and business partner Donald William MacLeod MBE, who has been coxswain on the Barra Island lifeboat in the Western Isles for the last 25 years and is highly decorated for his bravery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining Skipinnish on the single is Fisherman’s Friends, the renowned group from Cornwall who are known around the world for their sea shanties and traditional songs of the sea. Their name springs from the fact that they were a group of fishermen, lifeboatmen and coastguards who got together to sing and make music.

‘The Lifeboat’ will be debuted live by the two bands at Skipinnish’s concert in Glasgow on Saturday, September 27. The song will get its Cornish debut in May 2026 when Skipinnish appear at the Fisherman’s Friends’ own festival.

Angus said: “What the lifeboat service does every day is nothing short of remarkable and I wanted to capture the selfless sacrifice of the crews who step up at a moment’s notice, despite often not knowing what scenario they are heading into. It is a huge honour that The Fisherman’s Friends have joined us for this track. Their links with the sea, with fishing and the RNLI are strong and there could not be a better musical addition to the song.”

Martin Macnamara, regional communications lead for the RNLI in Scotland, said: “We are all delighted Skipinnish and Fisherman’s Friends have worked on this single, bringing together two different parts of the country but whose common understanding and respect for the sea, and support for the RNLI, means a great deal to us. With the proceeds going towards our lifesaving mission, it will support the vital work we do.”

Pre-order the single at https://music.apple.com/gb/album/the-lifeboat-feat-fishermans-friends-single/1832517591