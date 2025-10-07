New publication relates Angus’s history in 30 key objects

Mark Dowie
By Mark Dowie

Editor

Published 7th Oct 2025, 09:03 BST
A new publication relating the county’s history with objects from its local collections has been released by ANGUSalive Museums & Galleries.

‘The History of Angus in 30 Objects: From Everyday to Extraordinary’ is the second book in a series which explores the rich collections that ANGUSalive cares for.

Most Popular

Born from the union of the seven historic burgh towns of Angus, the extraordinary collections span thousands of years, capturing the essence of a region that has left its mark on the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Through key objects, this small publication highlights aspects of the social, cultural, and industrial history of Angus.

The Flemington Pictish stone, which was found near Aberlemno.placeholder image
The Flemington Pictish stone, which was found near Aberlemno.

Read about the Marquis of Montrose, Bell Rock Lighthouse which is known as a marvel of engineering, the notorious Forfar witch trials, AC/DC’s Bon Scott from Kirriemuir, Robert Watson-Watt from Brechin who pioneered the use of radar during WWII, the recently discovered Flemington II Pictish stone and much more.

Emma Gilliland, Museums & Galleries collections lead, said: “This publication follows the release of our first book in the series, ‘Highlights from the Fine Art Collection’.

"We’re proud to prioritise ongoing research into our historically significant collections and are delighted to be able to share these books with visitors. Look out for further new releases in the coming years.”

Both books, costing £6 each, can be purchased from Arbroath Signal Tower Museum, Montrose Museum and The Meffan in Forfar. The museums are open daily, apart from Tuesday, from 10.30am-4pm.

Related topics:Angus
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice