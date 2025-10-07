New publication relates Angus’s history in 30 key objects
‘The History of Angus in 30 Objects: From Everyday to Extraordinary’ is the second book in a series which explores the rich collections that ANGUSalive cares for.
Born from the union of the seven historic burgh towns of Angus, the extraordinary collections span thousands of years, capturing the essence of a region that has left its mark on the world.
Through key objects, this small publication highlights aspects of the social, cultural, and industrial history of Angus.
Read about the Marquis of Montrose, Bell Rock Lighthouse which is known as a marvel of engineering, the notorious Forfar witch trials, AC/DC’s Bon Scott from Kirriemuir, Robert Watson-Watt from Brechin who pioneered the use of radar during WWII, the recently discovered Flemington II Pictish stone and much more.
Emma Gilliland, Museums & Galleries collections lead, said: “This publication follows the release of our first book in the series, ‘Highlights from the Fine Art Collection’.
"We’re proud to prioritise ongoing research into our historically significant collections and are delighted to be able to share these books with visitors. Look out for further new releases in the coming years.”
Both books, costing £6 each, can be purchased from Arbroath Signal Tower Museum, Montrose Museum and The Meffan in Forfar. The museums are open daily, apart from Tuesday, from 10.30am-4pm.