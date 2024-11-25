New project to look at Angus’s role in the slave trade

One of the lesser-known chapters in Angus’s history will be uncovered in a new project which will shed light on the county’s links to slavery.

Angus Archives has secured funding of £14,700 from Museums Galleries Scotland for the significant project, which will draw on documents relating to slave owners who lived in the area.

The archives department holds unique documents from the Langlands family, whose 18th-century plantations in Jamaica were run by enslaved people.

These papers, including detailed census records of enslaved individuals, provide a rare and poignant glimpse into this complex past.

Through this Museums Galleries Scotland project, these documents will be catalogued, digitised, and made available online, expanding access for researchers and the public alike.

Additionally, the project will:-

Employ a part-time Archives & Local History Research Adviser (see MyJobScotland for more information).

Collaborate on a Black History Month 2025 exhibition at Montrose Museum.

Commission research into the Langlands’ Caribbean connections.

Develop educational materials for Angus schools, fostering a better understanding of the area’s history.

Craig Pearson, Archives & Libraries Operational Lead with ANGUSalive, welcomed the funding, saying that the local circumstances should be acknowledged and investigated.

He said: “We’re delighted to have received this funding, which will support us in highlighting this significant part of our local history.

"It is vital to acknowledge this chapter as a way of remembering those who were enslaved and ensuring their stories are shared with future generations.”

This project aligns with the goals of Scotland’s Museums and Galleries Strategy and will be an essential step in making the diverse stories of the country’s shared past accessible to all.

The Archives also plan to issue updates and insights into the project as it continues to work on this journey of discovery and reflection.