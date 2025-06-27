New partnership will offer young people an unforgettable experience this summer

A Broughty Ferry company and north-east charity have teamed up to offer young people some breathtaking water-borne trips this summer.

SaltDog Marine has chosen North East Sensory Services (NESS) as its charity partner of the year, donating a series of trips on the water for its youth group.

The partnership came about after the boat trip company, owned and operated by Captain Ian Ashton, organised a tour for NESS’s Young People's Sensory Service (YPSS). The service provides support, activities, trips and social groups to help young people with sensory loss build friendships, try new experiences, and have fun.

One such outing involving SaltDog Marine’s Tay Estuary ‘Seafari’, was such a success that one young participant described it as “my favourite memory ever”.

As well as committing to further trips with NESS, the tour group has also donated a boat trip experience for five, which is being raffled off to raise vital funds to support people with sensory loss. The charity’s overriding mission is to achieve independence for blind and deaf people. Its YPSS works with hundreds of children and parents across Angus, Dundee, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray. From support groups for parents of babies with sensory loss, to guidance for teenagers about to enter the workplace, the team works with young people from infancy to adulthood to enable them to get the most out of life.

As well as boat trips, other YPSS activities include theatre visits, horse riding, paddle boarding and climbing, from which some children with sensory loss may previously have been excluded.

The aim is to support them as they try new things, building their confidence, independence and social skills and opening up fresh ambitions.

Ian said: “Last year, we had the immense pleasure of hosting a group of incredible young people from NESS on one of our boat trips. The experience was unforgettable – not just for them, but for our entire crew. One young man, affectionately known as Little ‘B’, left a lasting impression. Initially hesitant and nervous about boarding the boat, his transformation was nothing short of inspiring.

The group are pictured enjoying their "unforgettable" trip.

“By the end of the trip, he was joyfully shouting, ‘Faster!’ His courage and enthusiasm touched our hearts deeply. It’s because of Little ‘B’ that we’ve chosen to support NESS this year.

“His story embodies the spirit of resilience and joy that NESS fosters in the lives of those with sensory impairments. We’re proud to support their mission and look forward to creating more unforgettable experiences together.” Sheila Ogden, added value services manager at NESS, said: “Our YPSS service, and the organisation as a whole, are hugely grateful to Ian and staff for their very generous support of our YPSS and the free trips they are offering over the summer.

“This gives our young people the opportunity to build friendships and confidence in an environment that is unfamiliar to them, while having fun and learning at the same time. It’s an amazing opportunity. I also want to thank SaltDog Marine for their wonderful donation of seats on their boat trips for our raffle, to raise money for the services we provide.”

The SaltDog Marine Seafari Raffle runs until June 30. Tickets cost £5 each and are available through the NESS website.