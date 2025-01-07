New membership packages aim to improve health and well-being

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Active Dundee, the rebranded name for Leisure & Culture Dundee’s leisure and sport services, has unveiled its new membership packages, designed to suit a wide range of activity goals, budgets, and lifestyles.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisation has said that the new products mark a significant step towards creating accessible, inclusive, quality and affordable health, fitness and wellness experiences for the Dundee community.

Every membership fee is reinvested back into services to ensure improvements and provide even better facilities and opportunities for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Membership options include Active Unlimited, Active Saver, Active Community and Active Young Person Membership, a new offering designed for young people aged 12-24.

​The memberships apply across 10 facilities in the city council area, including Broughty Ferry’s Grove Swimming & Sports Centre. (Google Maps)

There are also brand-new Active Bolt-Ons which allow Active Unlimited members to add up to four friends or family members to their membership. This provides savings and flexibility for families and social groups.

Linzi Marshall Beers, membership manager, said: “At Active Dundee, we're not just offering memberships—we're building a thriving community where every individual, from families to fitness enthusiasts, can find their place.

"With access to 10 facilities, a diverse range of activities, and a commitment to affordability and well-being, our new memberships empower members to achieve their personal goals while supporting their local community. Joining Active Dundee means more than just a place to work out; it’s about making a positive impact for your health, your family, and the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These memberships align with Active Dundee’s aim to inspire the community to live healthier, more active lives. Alongside these options, members will gain access to a host of new features and facilities, as well as the new Active Dundee website and app, both aimed at making the member experience more seamless and enjoyable."

Details about the benefits of membership can be found on the Active Dundee website, which allows customers to explore options side-by-side and find the perfect fit.