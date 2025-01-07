New membership packages aim to improve health and well-being
The organisation has said that the new products mark a significant step towards creating accessible, inclusive, quality and affordable health, fitness and wellness experiences for the Dundee community.
Every membership fee is reinvested back into services to ensure improvements and provide even better facilities and opportunities for all.
Membership options include Active Unlimited, Active Saver, Active Community and Active Young Person Membership, a new offering designed for young people aged 12-24.
There are also brand-new Active Bolt-Ons which allow Active Unlimited members to add up to four friends or family members to their membership. This provides savings and flexibility for families and social groups.
Linzi Marshall Beers, membership manager, said: “At Active Dundee, we're not just offering memberships—we're building a thriving community where every individual, from families to fitness enthusiasts, can find their place.
"With access to 10 facilities, a diverse range of activities, and a commitment to affordability and well-being, our new memberships empower members to achieve their personal goals while supporting their local community. Joining Active Dundee means more than just a place to work out; it’s about making a positive impact for your health, your family, and the city.
“These memberships align with Active Dundee’s aim to inspire the community to live healthier, more active lives. Alongside these options, members will gain access to a host of new features and facilities, as well as the new Active Dundee website and app, both aimed at making the member experience more seamless and enjoyable."
Details about the benefits of membership can be found on the Active Dundee website, which allows customers to explore options side-by-side and find the perfect fit.