New life-saving defibrillators installed at Angus sports venues

​Scott Nicoll, from ANGUSalive, with Strathmore Sharks Rugby Club and the new defibrillator in Forfar.

New life-saving equipment has been provided at three locations in Angus to improve the response to medical emergencies during local sporting events.

Following requests from local community sport groups, ANGUSalive has installed three new Automated External Defibrillators (AED’s) which are easily accessible for outdoor sports.

The move follows contact from several organisations which contacted the culture, sports and leisure trust because they felt that pitch-side defibrillators were something that should be explored.

Existing AEDs were both indoors and not always accessible should there be an incident outdoors on the pitch.

Publicly accessible defibrillators are recognised as being key to strengthening community resilience to respond to incidents involving cardiac arrest.

They administer an electric shock to a person in cardiac arrest, and are designed to be used by non-medical personnel.

Ross Taylor, acting community sport and physical activity lead, lodged a successful funding bid which culminated in positive discussions with St John Ambulance, which offered significant investment of 50% towards to cost of installing the equipment at Webster’s Sports Centre in Kirriemuir, and Forfar and Brechin Community Campus.

Deborah McKinnon, service delivery officer with St John Ambulance, said: "When Ross approached St John Scotland for help in placing life-saving defibrillators at their sporting venues, we were thrilled to offer our support.

"Their goal was clear - to safeguard the community, knowing that cardiac arrest can happen at any time, even during a game. We are dedicated to supporting ANGUSalive in this crucial initiative, and we look forward to continuing our partnership in the future."

Ross added: "We are really pleased to confirm the installation of state-of-the-art defibrillators at pitch-side venues.

"This is not only a response to a community need, but an important investment for us to ensure that, in a challenging situation, we have equipped and upskilled staff, volunteers and coaches on the effective use of a defibrillator which could help save a life."