New foundation to further knowledge about Montrose's 'outsider artis' Adam Christie

​The Adam Christie Foundation was formally launched by Dave Ramsay B.E.M., Major Ronnie Proctor M.B.E, Susan Curran, Heritage Learning & Engagement Lead from ANGUSalive.

A new organisation established to further knowledge about the life and work of Montrose’s ‘outsider artist’ Adam Christie has been launched in the town.

The aims of the Adam Christie Foundation are to consolidate the existing knowledge Christie, known as ‘The Gentle Shetlander’, and promote partnership working between itself, Shetland Museum, and Montrose Museum.

It also aims to raise his profile among the wider public.

Christie came to Sunnyside Hospital in Montrose as a patient from Shetland in 1901, and received his moniker from Ken Keddie, a consultant psychiatrist at the hospital, in his book about the artist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He died there in 1950, and was buried in a pauper’s grave in Sleepyhillock Cemetery, which now has a commemorative area in his name.

During his time at Sunnyside he displayed many artistic talents, with no formal training, and is perhaps best-known for his stone sculptures, which he fashioned with simple basic tools, some of which are in the possession of Montrose Museum and some of which are on loan from Montrose Burns Club..

Christie enthusiast Dave Ramsay, who co-launched the foundation with its Honorary patron Major Ronnie Proctor and Susan Curran from ANGUSalive, has been following his story for 40 years.

He said: “It seemed to me that the knowledge we have built up about Adam, his life and work, the networks between Shetland and Angus, the heritage links, and the connections with mental illness, just needed to be consolidated, to ensure that this remarkable story about this remarkable man, lives on for future generations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major Proctor added: “I am greatly honoured and humbled to be invited to be patron. Not only has the Foundation the potential to forge closer links between Shetland and Angus, it very importantly highlights the need for a greater understanding of Mental Health in the 21st Century.”

Thanks to the enthusiasm of ANGUSAlive and Montrose museum, links are now well established with Shetland Museum, which has already collaborated on a number of associated projects.

The two museums, Montrose Burns club, and Christie’s descendants in Shetland, will all play a key part of the foundation’s work.