New Forfar cycle centre opens to the public

Hub staff are pictured with some of those who attended the centre’s opening on Sunday. (Wallace Ferrier)

Forfar’s new bike recycling centre opened at the weekend, with the aim of expanding the number of people in Angus with access to an increasingly popular active travel option.

The new facility, at Unit 15 Orchard Bank Industrial estate, will help to recycle, refurbish and distribute over more than 3000 bikes a year.

Run by Angus Cycle Hub CIC, it holds cycles for all ages, with expert staff who can repair and service all bikes. The organisation, which has branches in Arbroath and Dundee, has been at the forefront of delivering active travel and re-use opportunities in the county since 2015, and now employs more than 30 local people.

And as well as working on a number of national schemes, it has a service level agreement with Angus Council to collect unwanted bikes from recycling centres and also accepts donations of good quality bikes from the public.

The organisation has helped to develop the Scottish Government-backed ‘Access to Bikes’ scheme in Angus and has helped to deliver over 1600 free bike packages to young people in Angus and Dundee since 2021.

The hub's opening comes as Angus was named as one of the top areas in Scotland for delivery of the national cycle training programme, Bikeability Scotland, through local primary schools.

The initiative is funded and co-ordinated by Cycling Scotland, with grant funding from Transport Scotland and helps to increase young people’s road safety awareness, equipping them with the skills and confidence to make everyday trips by bike more safely.

And Angus recorded its highest delivery rate so far, with 96% of schools involved.

David Collins, Bikeability Scotland manager, said: “Learning to cycle and road safety awareness are essential life skills and schools that commit to Bikeability Scotland are helping young people gain these.

"And the benefits are lifelong – providing greater transport independence and healthier, greener lifestyles. Together with building a network of safe, dedicated cycle lanes and preventing dangerous driving, Bikeability Scotland training is essential to support children to cycle.”