New display charts town library’s history

Pictured is the procession at the opening of ​Arbroath Public Library in 1898. (AngusAlive)

Arbroath has had a continuous library service since 1797, when its first library, Arbroath Subscription Library, was opened on Christmas Day. The Subscription Library was a member-only institution, which required a joining fee, as well as annual subscriptions.

In the late 19th century, towns across Scotland were beginning to adopt the Public Libraries Act of 1850. Arbroath was no different, and support was growing for a library that everyone could access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Arbroath industrialist David Corsar purchased the former Academy building on Hill Terrace and gifted it to the town, it led to the opening of Arbroath Public Library on June 4, 1898.

Items on display in the library include the original Arbroath Subscription Library minute book and photographs of the opening of Arbroath Public Library, the unveiling of the iconic Robert Burns statue in its grounds, and of the the town’s first female librarian.

Craig Pearson, ANGUSalive archives & library operations lead, said: “We are delighted to have this new display for visitors at Arbroath Library. The current library has been at the heart of the community for over 125 years, and this display gives the people of Arbroath the chance to learn more about it."