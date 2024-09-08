New development has welcomed first tenants

L-R: Susan Stewart, Caledonia Housing Association’s Neighbourhood Officer, Naomi and Scott Shelton, tenants.​

Caledonia Housing Association has welcomed tenants to new homes in Brechin.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development at Brechin West was a collaboration with Angus Council and Scotia Homes to repurpose homes for social housing that were originally destined for the private market.

This shift of focus was in response to the extreme flooding in Brechin in 2023 which resulted in many members of the community facing displacement which highlighted an urgent demand for additional social housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £1.2 million development, which has received £700,000 of Scottish Government funding, consists of six homes, including two 4-bed and four 3-bed, two-storey houses, that have been built with energy efficient features including solar panels and air source heat pumps, both to reduce carbon emissions and to reduce energy costs for tenants.

Julie Cosgrove, Chief Executive of Caledonia Housing Association, said: “I’d like to welcome our tenants to their new, high-quality, sustainable homes in Brechin. This development was born from an innovative partnership between Caledonia, Angus Council and Scotia Homes to use homes for social housing rather than private occupancy as a direct response to the impact of the flooding. It demonstrates what can be achieved through collaboration and I wish all our tenants well in their new homes.”

Graham Reid, Joint Managing Director, at Scotia Homes, said: “We were delighted to work with Caledonia Housing Association and Angus Council on this collaborative project.

“When designing the development, we set out to create a new sustainable community through thoughtful design and architecture, diverse streetscapes as well as landscaping and community-focused amenities. Being able to repurpose these units and provide much needed homes to those impacted by the severe flooding events helped build upon these principles of community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Caledonia Housing Association have been a pleasure to work with throughout the project. They have gone above and beyond, reviewing every detail to ensure these new homes meet the needs of their tenants,