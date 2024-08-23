New cycle recycling centre to open in Forfar this weekend

​The new premises will open in Forfar this Sunday. (Google Maps)

A new bike recycling centre will open in Forfar this weekend, which will help to recycle, refurbish and distribute over more than 3000 bikes a year.

Angus Cycle Hub CIC has been at the forefront of delivering community-focused active travel and re-use opportunities in Angus since 2015. The social enterprise now employs over 30 local people and now works nationally on a number of schemes to help develop a variety of projects.

The project has a service level agreement in place with Angus Council to collect unwanted bikes from the county’s recycling centres and also accepts donations of good quality bikes from the general public and regularly picks up over x100 bikes per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisation has been instrumental in helping develop the Scottish Government-backed "Access to Bikes" scheme in Angus and has helped deliver over 1600 bike packages free of charge to young people in the Angus and Dundee regions since 2021 to help increase access to Active Travel options.

The new premises will open officially at Unit 15, Orchard Loan, Orchardbank Industrial Estate on Sunday (August 25) and will host an open day between 10am and 3pm for the public to see the project and try a range of cycling-related activities including a kids’ pump track, adaptive bikes and e-bike demonstrations around Forfar Loch.

Partner organisations will also be present and there will be information on volunteering opportunities and proposed Active Travel schemes in Forfar. Further information at www.cyclehub.org.