New campaign highlights the devastating consequences of not using a seatbelt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Road Safety Scotland and Police Scotland have launched a campaign highlighting the potentially devastating consequences of failing to wear a seatbelt - urging drivers and passengers in Angus to belt up.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures show that 21 per cent of those killed on Scotland’s roads over a five-year period were not wearing a seatbelt and research demonstrates that wearing a seatbelt reduces both fatal and non-fatal injuries in front and back-seat passengers.

Despite this, 11 per cent of drivers admitted to not always wearing a seatbelt in the front or back of the car, while around one in five drivers said they do not think it is important to wear a seatbelt in the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transport secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “Fastening your seatbelt is one of the simplest actions you can take to protect yourself and others. Failing to wear a seatbelt can have devastating consequences - not only for the driver and passengers but for loved ones.

Fiona Hyslop with Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan.

“This campaign serves as an essential reminder to anyone travelling in a car: a seatbelt can mean the difference between life and death and it’s not just you who gets hurt. Make it a habit on every journey.”

The campaign stresses the importance of wearing a seatbelt at all times – regardless of time of day, length of journey and whether you are driving on busy or quiet roads. It also reminds people that it is a legal requirement while travelling in a taxi or private hire vehicle.

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, head of road policing at Police Scotland, said: "Wearing a seatbelt isn’t optional, it’s the law. Our officers will engage with and educate drivers and passengers on the importance of seatbelts, but we will also continue to take appropriate enforcement action, with those caught not wearing a seatbelt facing a fine up to £500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Drivers should also remember they are legally responsible for ensuring passengers under 14 are using their seatbelts, with fines issued for every child not properly restrained. The evidence is clear – seatbelts reduce injuries and save lives. Don’t take an unnecessary risk – wear a seatbelt every time you travel.”

The campaign will run across streaming services, cinema, radio, digital and outdoor channels. Further information at roadsafety.scot.