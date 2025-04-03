New campaign drives home the consequences of trespassing on the railway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A series of hard-hitting films showing the catastrophic consequences of trespassing on the railway have been created by Network Rail and the British Transport Police.

The films are part of a new ‘Stay Off the Tracks’ campaign, encouraging people to respect the railway boundary, as a survey reveals more than a third of people in Scotland think it is safe to walk on railway tracks if no trains are coming.

The videos feature first responders collaborating with film industry professionals to recreate the sights, sounds and impacts they encounter when dealing with life-threatening injuries caused by electricity. The railway’s overhead power lines carry electricity at 25,000 volts, and moving too close to them can cause severe or fatal injuries.

There were 1357 trespassing incidents in Scotland last year, down 12% from 1540 the previous year. An increase in the number of incidents is typically recorded after the clocks go forward to British Summer Time.

Anthony Boyle, Network Rail’s mobile operations manager, said: “Having witnessed the traumatic aftermath of railway accidents, I can tell you that the impact of these incidents is profound and lasting. It's heartbreaking to see preventable injuries devastate lives.

“That is why when someone is on the track, trains must be stopped or slowed, and electricity turned off, causing delays and cancellations for thousands of passengers. We urge everyone to recognise the dangers and keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

Adam Swallow, Chief Inspector, BTP added: “As police officers you never forget the scenes you are faced with, or the shattering grief of people’s families as you turn up at their door to tell them their loved one has died. Every family is one too many and I would urge people to take notice of this campaign and stay off the tracks We know this campaign is hard-hitting but as we approach the summer months, it is so important that people fully understand the immense and catastrophic risks involved in trespassing on the railway.”

Anyone who witnesses trespassing on the railway should contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 999 in an emergency. Find out more at www.youvstrain.co.uk.