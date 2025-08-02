New book takes a fresh look at artist's life

Dave Ramsay (right) is pictured with Hamish Keddie at the book launch.

A new book has been released looking at the life and work of Adam Christie, Montrose’s ‘Gentle Shetlander’.

The new book, called ‘Adam Christie, The Recognition Journey’ was launched at the Hillside Hotel, Montrose, on Saturday to an invited audience.

It captures the 40 years since the original book was published by author Ken Keddie, a consultant psychiatrist at Montrose’s Sunnyside Hospital.

Adam was a Shetlander who was experiencing mental health issues, and was brought to what was Montrose Asylum in 1901, where he remained a patient until his death in 1950.

He was buried in a pauper’s grave in Sleepyhillock Cemetery.

During his time as a patient he developed a range of skills including stone sculpture, art, fiddle making, wood carving, painting, music and poetry.

Due to Dr Keddie’s research work, Adam Christie was later to be recognised as an ‘outsider artist’, one of a small group of people with extraordinary talents, but with no formal training.

Local man Dave Ramsay has followed this story, and his new book charts the milestones which led to Adam’s acknowledgement and recognition, at local, national and now at international level.

He said: “I was inspired by Ken Keddie’s book, but I never realised the journey it would take me on, and the discoveries which would be revealed.

"It was a great pleasure to launch the book with Hamish Keddie, Ken’s son, as Hamish and I have collaborated on a few heritage events, commemorating this remarkable story.”

There is now a permanent Adam Christie exhibit in Montrose Museum, and a sculpture of him incorporated in the new Burns memorial cairn at Hillside. It was only in 2009, that it was discovered that Adam had sculpted the 1930 plaque which was placed in the wall at Rosemount, to commemorate the fact that national poet Robert Burns stopped at Hillside on his Highland tour of 1787.

The book also had a launch in Cunningsburgh, Shetland, Adam’s birth place, to an audience of his descendants.

Dr Carol Christiansen, of Shetland Amenity Trust, said: "It is fitting that his legacy has been strengthened by the ties Dave Ramsay and his friends have created with Shetland."

She added that his legacy will continue with the Adam Christie Foundation and the Lost Souls initiative.

Prior to the book’s publication, Mr Ramsay was interviewed about the wider aspects of Adam Christie’s story, and as part of a national initiative called the Lost Souls .

It is estimated that almost a quarter of a million people from asylums and institutions were buried in unmarked graves and the initiative aims to uncover the obituaries of those people.

Mr Ramsay has been invited to set up a North east project as part of the scheme, which will help relatives to uncover these untold stories.

At the book launch in Cunningsburgh, he and Pat Christie announced the launch of this new project between Angus and Shetland.

Peter Christie, is the grand nephew of Adam Christie, and he and Pat have been the ‘Shetland arm’ of Mr Ramsay’s heritage work about their relative.

Mr Ramsay said: “Pat, with her extensive heritage and community networks in Shetland, and myself will make a powerful team to drive the Lost Souls initiative forward.

“We will not be starting with a blank slate, as almost fifty Shetlanders were buried in unmarked graves in Sleepyhillock cemetery in Montrose.”

In addition, a parallel project to discover the unmarked grave of Adam’s mother will be conducted in Cunningsburgh, further promoting the strong links between Angus and Shetland.

The project will then open to anyone else who has a quest for answers about their relatives who were buried in unmarked graves, and then to produce a permanent obituary and recognition tribute, to those people who were treated in this undignified way at that time.

The remarkable story of Adam Christie, is an example of what can be achieved, from a pauper’s grave, to local, national and international acknowledgement.