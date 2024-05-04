New bench unveiled in memory of workers

Pictured are Angus Provost Brian Boyd, Angus Council’s Chief Executive Kathryn Lindsay and union representatives beside the new memorial bench.

At the special remembrance event, Angus Council’s Provost Cllr Brian Boyd, alongside representatives from Angus Council, trade unions and young people from Forfar Academy and Angus Schools Music Service came together to unveil the new memorial bench on International Workers’ Memorial Day.

Academy pupils, with the help and support from staff, designed and made the bench to be placed beside the oak tree planted last year, offering a perfect place to pause and reflect.

The bench was funded by donations from Trade Unions UNISON, EIS, SSTA, Unite and GMB and the council.

Angus Provost Councillor Brian Boyd said: “I’d like to thank everyone for coming together to mark this special day to see the unveiling for this permanent memorial where people can reflect and remember others who have lost their lives at work.

“Today and each year on this date, countries across the world come together to remember those who have died and suffered injury and illness as a result of their work. But it also serves as a reminder to us all to continue to act to keep people safe while they are at work.

“I would like to give a very special thank you to the young people who have played a key role. They have designed and produced an amazing and very fitting bench and tree guard for this memorial. Thanks also to Bob Baldie in the technical department, and to the fantastic young musicians who introduced today’s ceremony and to staff from the school and music service.”

