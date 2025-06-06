New Angus festival highilghts Angus as a top destination

A new summer festival begins in Angus today (Friday), hoping to replicate the success of its winter pilot and raise the profile of the county as a top outdoor destination.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Angus Tourism Co-operative, and supported by Visit Angus, the festival runs until Sunday, June 15, aims to build on the success of the winter festival which was piloted in November.

The festival features 25 activities, from guided walks and sailing, to fishing, golf and craft-making – and even an evening exploring the local moth population – encouraging visitors and residents to get out and about across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research from national tourism organisation, VisitScotland, finds that UK holidaymakers interested in a trip to Scotland this summer are more likely to choose a countryside location.

The festival programme includes 25 activities in different locations across the county. (Pic: VisitScotland)

The latest Domestic Sentiment Tracker – which examines holiday intentions of UK residents – reveals that nature, food and culture remain the focus, with a rise in interest for activities linked to sports and adventure which is being driven by families.

Caroline Warburton, destination development director at VisitScotland, said: “The Angus Outdoor Adventure Summer Festival is a fantastic example of the collaborative work that is ongoing in Angus to develop the visitor experience and boost the visitor economy.

“Growing the visitor economy means creating more opportunities for businesses and communities to thrive, and events not only bring in visitors but enrich the lives of those who live in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tourism is hugely important to the region and the festival will help raise the profile of Angus as an outdoor visitor destination.”

Norma Lyall, development worker for Angus Tourism Co-operative, added: “We are delighted to be delivering our first Angus Outdoor Adventure Summer Festival. We are blessed with members who are creative, keen to work collaboratively and embrace opportunities for development and growth. It is a wonderful showcase of our region and shows that there is much to explore, take part in and discover.

“Visitors will be able to immerse in experiences delivered by locals, a real authentic snapshot of what Angus has to offer. Working together, with the invaluable marketing support of Visit Angus and Angus Alive, highlights the benefits of our cooperative network. We are really looking forward to it.”

For more go to: Angus Outdoor Adventure Summer Festival Archives - Visit Angus.