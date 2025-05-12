New Angus Council administration accused of ‘gerrymandering’ after surprise committee restructure bid

The new administration of Angus Council has been accused of “gerrymandering” following a surprise bid to change how committees are structured.

At a full council meeting on Thursday, new leader – and former SNP deputy – Councillor George Meechan tabled proposals to reduce the membership of key committees from 16 to 15.

This would mean that the council committees would be made up of seven administration, six opposition and two non-aligned members.

Mr Meechan said the changes would “improve the overall stability” of the administration and “enhance” decision-making.

​​Cllr Bill Duff accused the administration of gerrymandering.

However, the proposals sparked outrage among SNP councillors at the meeting, who argued that the changes would give the new administration an unfair advantage.

The accusation of gerrymandering was made by former council leader, Montrose member Councillor Bill Duff.

Mr Duff likened the move to “changing the rules of a football match while we’re on the pitch”.

He added: “It’s blatant gerrymandering of the rules to suit the new insurgent administration.”

But the new deputy leader Derek Wann disputed the claims, saying the sole motive behind the proposed change was “purely to make an efficient and coherent working council”.

The proposals split the chambers equally with a 14-14 tied vote.

However, the changes were finally forced through due to the casting vote of newly elected Angus Provost, Monifieth councillor Craig Fotheringham.