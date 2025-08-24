National survey backs need for more agri-conservation schemes

​Wood pigeons were among the most commonly spotted birds.

The results of this year’s GWCT Big Farmland Bird Count (BFBC) have shown that agri-environment schemes are needed in order to meet nature recovery targets, a national organisation has said.

The 2025 Big Farmland Bird Count was launched in February by farmer and TV personality Adam Henson.

Run by the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) since 2024, sponsored nationally by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) and supported in Scotland by NFU Scotland, the BFBC encourages farmers and land owners to go out and count the species and number of birds on their land during a two-week window in February every year.

During the 2025 event, 72 Scottish farmers and land managers counted a total of 13,345 birds, belonging to 97 species, across 77,962 acres (31,550 hectares) of farmland.

The most abundant species recorded were wood pigeon, jackdaw, chaffinch and rook. In total 3667 red-listed birds were counted including 19 different species. Of these the most abundant was lapwing.

Of the 72 farms where counts took place, 29% were in agri-environment schemes, 58% undertook supplementary feeding of birds in winter and many had planted wild bird seed mixes on their land to provide food.

The GWCT said the result makes a strong case for the Scottish Government continuing to invest in farmer-led conservation.

Nick Hesford, director for Scotland, said: “We need to demonstrate as a sector that schemes such as the Agri-Environment Climate Scheme deliver value for public money. One of the ways farmers can do this is by taking part in the annual BFBC.

“Our farmland birds continue to decline and we will only reverse that trend if farmers, who manage more than 70% of the countryside, are encouraged and properly funded to implement conservation measures on their land.”

Across the UK a total of 358,913 birds, belonging to 125 species, were recorded across 699,869 acres (283,227 hectares) of farmland by 1369 farmers, land managers or their helpers. There were notable decreases in sightings of some species, including red-listed fieldfares and curlew

Recordings of red-listed common gulls were up 112%.