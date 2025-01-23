National park residents have until next week to contribute to survey
The online survey, which closes next Friday (January 31) aims to hear from people who live and work in the National Park about the issues that matter most to them and their communities.
The survey, delivered by an independent research company, is split into four key sections:-
Questions about you, your attitudes and beliefs
Your experience of living in the National Park
Your perceptions of the National Park and what happens here
Your perceptions of the work of the Park Authority and its partners
By asking similar questions over the next few years, the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) hopes to gain a better understanding of opinions and how they change over time.
The survey also includes a set of optional demographic questions which will help to track changes to the resident population and reach a broad cross-section of people who live and work in the National Park.
As the survey focuses on specific activity within the National Park – particularly the work of the Park Authority and partners – some aspects of day-to-day life will not be covered as they are not within the scope of National Park activities, such as health, social care, schools and road maintenance.
The survey can be found at https://survey.euro.confirmit.com/wix/6/p621964716146.aspx
