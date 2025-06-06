National charity brings awareness event to Montrose for veterans with sight loss

A national charity is set to host an event in Montrose later this month to offer local veterans with sight loss the chance to explore the wide range of support it has to offer

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the digital hub and financial well-being service to the information line, accessible technology, and sports and partnership programmes, Sight Scotland Veterans can provide something for everyone.

Practical advice on daily living and mobility will also be on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees will also be invited to take part in a variety of inclusive activities such as archery, boccia, curling, and quizzes, designed to be both fun and accessible. The day is also a chance to meet others facing similar challenges, with the aim of tackling loneliness and isolation.

Montrosian ohn Grant Gordon is encouraging fellow veterans in the area to go along to the event.

John Grant Gordon, a 95-year-old veteran from Montrose who lives with macular degeneration, is encouraging fellow veterans in the area to go along to the charity’s first ever Without Walls event in the town.

He attended an activity day held in the town last year and has been amazed by the support he has received ever since.

John said: “I wasn’t expecting it to have such a big impact, but I had a fantastic day. I was amazed to see just how much support is out there for veterans like me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since then, I’ve become a regular on the charity’s digital hub calls on a Friday. I join in with the quizzes, enjoy a good laugh, and chat with other veterans from across the country. It’s made a huge difference to me, helping me feel less isolated and giving me something to look forward to each week.”

Jason Duncan, Sight Scotland Veterans’ community lead, said that Without Walls events are all about reaching veterans in their own communities.

He continued: “We know that veterans can sometimes feel quite cut off when your sight starts to go. Knowing there are other people going through the same thing, and that there’s support out there, is incredibly important.

“We’re not just putting on a fun day, we’re building connections, breaking down barriers, and showing veterans that they’re not alone."

Without Walls will be held in Montrose Steeple Hall at 10am on Wednesday, June 18. For further information, visit sightscotlandveterans.org.uk or call 0800 035 6409.