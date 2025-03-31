Nancy celebrates her 100th birthday with greetings from across the country

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Forfar care home resident celebrated her 100th birthday in style after an appeal to the public attracted more than 250 cards from well-wishers.

The team at Finavon Court issued the appeal a few days before Agnes McConnel Walker’s milestone birthday, hoping to make the day as special as possible.

More than 250 people across the country responded, and the postbag also included a special card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Staff said that Agnes, better known as ‘Nancy’, is a much-loved resident at the home, where she was joined by more than 25 family members and friends, as well as fellow residents and staff to celebrate.

​Nancy was inundated with more than 250 cards from people across the country.

Several local businesses also handed in flowers and cards to mark the occasion.

Nancy was born on March 24, 1925, in Coldburn and has led an exciting life, full of love and joy. She was the middle child of three children, with an older brother, Ben and younger brother, Robert.

She married Ernie Walker in October 1946, and they were married for 56 years, and one of their favourite activities was dancing together. Nancy and Ernest went on to have three children – two girls and a boy – followed by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In her younger years, Nancy owned her own laundry and cleaning business called Walkers Cleaners. She was also a childminder and playgroup organiser.

Nancy moved into Finavon Court Care Home in August 2023. Nancy’s favourite things to do include enjoying caravan holidays, as well as going in her motorhome and spending time with her grandchildren.

She said: “I’ve lived a long and fulfilling life filled with lots of memories, happiness and joy.

"I’m grateful to everyone who has took the time to pass on their birthday well wishes through sending me a birthday card, thank you!”

Claire Cameron, Finavon Court Manager, said: "We’re delighted to be celebrating an amazing lady as she reaches this astounding milestone. Nancy is such a character and popular amongst our residents. She’s always keeping our colleagues and residents entertained with the stories she tells."