​Katie Robertson has won fans from around the world with her piping skills, under the online name of ‘The Wheeled Piper’.

A Carnoustie musician has won backing from a national charity to help further her piping career.

Katie Robertson, who is also known as The Wheeled Piper, became a regular sight entertaining crowds by busking in Dundee city centre after picking up the pipes for the first time in 2021.

She was 14 when she started piping, which came about after busker Liam Eaton offered to find a set for her and to give her lessons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie's enthusiasm and aptitude was such that a short time after she joined Dundee City Pipe Band, despite living with scoliosis and arthritis, and using a wheelchair. In October 2021 she was given the honour of leading the band down Dundee’s Reform Street in their first performance since before the pandemic.

She had placed first and second in two piping categories at the Royal National Mod and has since set up an Instagram account under the username ‘thewheeledpiper’, as well as a Facebook page, and has gained followers from around the world.

Now she has been backed by Eilidh’s Trust, which recently gave grants to just over 2000 young musicians across Scotland.

The music charity was established in memory of 14-year-old Manchester Arena victim Eilidh MacLeod from the Outer Hebrides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of its 2024 funding round show that a total of 52 individuals and groups are benefitting from support of over £43,000. Almost 70 applications for support were received, the highest number ever submitted during a funding call.

This takes the total number of grants made since the trust was established in 2018 to over 100 and their combined value to over £100,000.

Katie​ said: “The Eilidh’s Trust’s support is absolutely invaluable to help me to continue tuition to hone my piping to the best of my abilities.

"I face health challenges daily but music is the medicine that gets me through. Thank you so much Eilidh’s Trust.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity was established in memory of the talented musician from the Isle of Barra who died in the Manchester Arena attack in May 2017. It supports music education for young people reflecting Eilidh’s own love of music and her musical ability and enjoyment as a piper with the local pipe band.

Recipients range from choirs, pipe bands and trad musicians to cellists, brass bands and classical pianists. The funding will be used in a variety of ways including maintaining access to affordable or free music tuition by removing barriers for those whose financial situation would normally force them to stop participating in lessons and music activities.